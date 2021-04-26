Manchester Arena Inquiry: Police chief admits co-ordinated response failure
A senior officer has accepted he failed to make sure the emergency services were working together in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena attack.
Ch Insp Tony Lodge was based in British Transport Police's (BTP) control room in London on the night of the bombing.
He told an inquiry into the attack that he had not noticed the ambulance and fire services had nominated different rendezvous points to his own force.
One of his jobs was to "spot any gaps" in BTP's response, the inquiry heard.
Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds more injured when Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.
On the evening of the attack, Ch Insp Lodge was working as a senior duty officer (SDO) for the force.
The inquiry heard he had no training or experience in dealing with a major incident for the role of the SDO.
Ch Insp Lodge agreed that he did not take any action to ensure the different emergency services were meeting together at the scene of the explosion.
The inquiry heard that, during a major incident, emergency commanders from the police, fire and ambulance services were supposed to locate in one place to co-ordinate the response.
"I was speaking to over 15 different internal stakeholders," Ch Insp Lodge said.
"The log is moving very fast and also to be truthful the JESIP [multi-agency working] principles at that time weren't sufficiently engrained in my muscle memory, my reflex memory."
Almost an hour after the bomb exploded, Ch Insp Lodge was still trying to establish whether BTP had primary control over the incident.
The inquiry heard how the first time he tried to speak to Greater Manchester Police (GMP) was 50 minutes after the explosion when he called 999 and asked to be put through to the force's control room.
During that call he asked whether the bomb scene was in GMP's or BTP's jurisdiction.
He accepted that this would have been an opportunity to speak to GMP about multi-agency co-operation and whether officers and emergency responders on the ground were working together.
The inquiry continues.