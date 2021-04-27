Ramblers call for Greater Manchester green walking routes
A charity has called for green walking routes to be created in every Greater Manchester borough after lockdown.
The Ramblers want to bring nature "closer to people" and want the city region's nine mayoral candidates to back their plans.
The walking charity also wants the next mayor to provide more funding for walking routes and improve public transport to the countryside.
They said the routes should feature "plentiful plants and trees".
The Ramblers also said their proposed paths should have clear signs to other walking routes and be free of obstructions.
A spokeswoman said campaigners wanted to build on the "growing public enthusiasm for walking around towns and cities" in Covid lockdown and want the next mayor to promise "high quality, nature rich green routes".
