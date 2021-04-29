Manchester drivers flock to 'free' city parking spaces
Crafty motorists are flocking to an apparently free parking space in a prime Manchester city centre location.
The spot lies between two dual carriageways under the Mancunian Way fly-over and was created during improvement works in the area.
Photos showed the space near Cambridge Street rammed with vehicles earlier.
However, Manchester City Council said it "strongly discourages" drivers from using the spot, which is intended for maintenance staff.
A spokesman for the authority added it could involve "dangerous" parking manoeuvres to reach.
The land was created after roadworks were carried out on the Princess Road and Medlock Street roundabout in 2019.
The BBC has discovered the spot is classed neither as a carriageway nor a pavement but remains the council's responsibility.
The council said it was considering installing barriers to bring the freebie parking to a halt.
A spokesman said: "Motorists attempting to park on this piece of land run the risk of causing a collision to other road users.
"There are many parking spaces in the city centre and we would encourage drivers to use them, or to use public transport to travel to Manchester where possible."