Manchester bomb disposal team called over 'suspicious items'
A bomb disposal team has been called in and homes evacuated after "suspicious items" were found at a building in Manchester.
Officers were first called to the building in Chester Road, Old Trafford, at about midnight amid reports of a man making threats.
Police said a large number of surrounding apartments had since been evacuated as a precaution.
A man aged in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.
