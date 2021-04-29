Reynhard Sinaga: Police trace further 23 victims of serial rapist
- Published
Detectives investigating Britain's most prolific rapist have traced a further 23 victims.
Reynhard Sinaga was found guilty of luring 48 men to his Manchester flat and filming himself sexually assaulting and raping them.
He is currently serving a minimum of 40 years in jail after being convicted of 159 sexual offences.
The search for a further 60 men who are believed to be victims continues, police said.
Det Ch Insp Zed Ali said the 23 men who have come forward have "decided not to pursue further prosecutions".
Sinaga, a post-graduate student, originally from Indonesia, waited for men to leave nightclubs and bars before leading them to his Princess Street flat on the edge of the city centre.
He drugged his victims before assaulting them while they were unconscious, often filming his rapes and collecting so-called trophies such as their mobile phones.
When the victims woke up many had no memory of what had happened.
He was caught after one victim woke up as he was being abused and defended himself, before reporting the incident.
When officers seized Sinaga's phone, they found hundreds of hours of footage of the attacks, a discovery which led to the largest rape inquiry in British history.
Across four separate trials, the Indonesian national was found guilty of 136 counts of rape, eight counts of attempted rape, 14 counts of sexual assault, and one count of assault by penetration.
Det Ch Insp Ali said the 23 men who had since come forward had "decided not to pursue further prosecutions given Sinaga is already serving a record sentence for rape offences, and it will be four decades before he is even considered for release."
"That they are satisfied justice has been done is testament to the hard work of our officers, who were able to secure the evidence needed to put Sinaga in prison - where he belongs," he said.
Sentencing Sinaga at Manchester Crown Court, Judge Suzanne Goddard QC described him as "an evil serial sexual predator" and a "monster".
Sinaga's case was later referred to the Court of Appeal by the Attorney General under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.
But judges rejected calls for a whole-life jail term but increased the minimum time he must spend in prison. from 30 to 40 years.
