Bolton death: Stabbed boy knocked on neighbour's door for help
A boy who knocked on a neighbour's door for help after being stabbed has died in hospital, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to Walker Avenue in Bolton at about 04:45 BST.
A force spokesman said the teenager had suffered "several stab wounds" and was rushed to hospital, but later died.
Det Supt Chris Bridge said the boy's death would be a "huge shock to the community" and a murder investigation had been launched.
"Our thoughts are with the boy's family at this awful time," he added.
"We would like to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to piece together what happened and find those responsible.
"There will be an increased police presence in the area whilst we carry out a number of lines of enquiry and anyone concerned... can speak to our officers."
No arrests have been made over the attack.