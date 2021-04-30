Manchester Pride: Mystery act to headline festival
- Published
A mystery artist whose identity will be announced the day before will join popstar Zara Larsson as the headline acts for this year's Manchester Pride.
The "celebration of LGBTQ+ life" moved online in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, with about 114,000 people joining a virtual event.
This year's reduced-capacity festival takes place at the end of August.
Other acts on the line-up include singer Katy B, DJs Sigala and Radio 1's Annie Mac and soul diva Gabrielle.
Rappers Example and Eve will also be performing at the festival.
Mark Fletcher, chief executive of Manchester Pride, said: "With many artists having decided not to tour this year, my team has worked twice as hard to secure a first class line-up of performers who are each excited to be able to celebrate LGBTQ+ life with us, in person this year.
"And unless the roadmap to recovery changes we can't wait to come back together once again."
The festival runs from 27 to 30 August and ends with its traditional candlelit vigil on Bank Holiday Monday.
The ticketing capacity for the festival has been cut by 50% compared to that of 2019.
Organisers also plan to bring back the free annual parade, which sees floats celebrating people and organisations driven through the city centre, and stage dedicated Youth and Family Pride events.
