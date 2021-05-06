Oldham death: Man charged with murder of woman
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was found with serious injuries outside a house.
The 62-year-old woman was discovered in Hillside Avenue in Shaw, Oldham, at about 20:50 BST on Tuesday and died later in hospital.
Stephen Booth, 63, of Churchfields in Audenshaw, has been charged with the murder of the woman, who has not yet been named.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Manchester Crown Court later.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.