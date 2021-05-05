Ray Teret: Former DJ jailed for raping girls dies in prison
- Published
A former radio DJ who was jailed for raping and assaulting girls as young as 12 has died in prison.
Ray Teret, who once worked as Jimmy Savile's chaffeur, was convicted of seven rapes and 11 indecent assaults dating back to the 1960s and 1970s.
The one time Radio Caroline DJ was jailed for 25 years in 2014.
HM Prison Service confirmed the 80-year-old died at HMP Manchester earlier but the cause of his death has not been disclosed.
The presenter - known as Ugly Ray - exploited his celebrity as a popular DJ in the North West to abuse young girls.
During his trial, he repeatedly tried to distance himself from his notorious friend and employer.
Speaking after Teret's conviction, Det Sgt Carol Barlow of Greater Manchester Police described him as "a devious, manipulative sexual predator".
"He abused his celebrity status in the worst way imaginable," she said.
"The girls he preyed upon were naive and inexperienced and in awe of who he was."