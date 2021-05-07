BBC News

Reece Tansey: Two boys charged with murder over Bolton stab death

image captionReece Tansey knocked on the door of a nearby house to ask for help after he was attacked

Two teenage boys have been charged with murdering a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death.

Reece Tansey knocked on the door of a nearby house to ask for help after he was attacked in Walker Avenue, Bolton, at about 04:45 BST on Tuesday.

He was taken to hospital where he later died, Greater Manchester Police said.

Two boys, aged 14 and 15, have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.

