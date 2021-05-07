BBC News

Elections results 2021: Oldham leader loses seat as independents gain

image copyrightLDRS
image captionSean Fielding had led the authority since 2018

Oldham Council's Labour leader has lost his seat to a candidate from a newly-formed party.

Sean Fielding lost in Failsworth by 191 votes to Mark Wilkinson, of the Failsworth Independent Party, which gained 1,472 votes.

However, the Labour Party regained control of the council as a whole.

In Stockport, the Liberal Democrats replaced Labour as the largest group and the Green Party won its first councillor.

Labour also held on to power with no seats changing hands in Rochdale, the third council to count votes overnight.

Mr Fielding, who had led Oldam Council since 2018, was one of six Labour casualties in the town, where a third of the council was up for grabs.

The Failsworth Independent Party, which already counted independent councillor Brian Hobin among its ranks, also saw its candidate Neil Hindle unseat Labour incumbent Liz Jacques in Failsworth East ward.

Ms Jacques' husband Paul was ousted in the 2019 elections by Mr Hobin, who described it as a "fantastic" result to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

image copyrightStockport Council
image captionThe Lib Dems are Stockport's largest single party

In Stockport, no party has an overall majority on the 63-seat council with the Liberal Democrats on 26 seats - one ahead of Labour - while the Tories are the third largest group with nine councillors.

The Lib Dems could now lead a minority administration but it is also possible Labour could form a coalition with the Tories.

Lib Dem leader Mark Hunter said: "There has been a vote for change and we hope to bring new leadership to Stockport."

The Green Party's Gary Lawson said he was "honoured" to be the borough's first Green councillor, citing a number of years hard work getting to know residents as the reason for his success.

