Reece Tansey: Tributes paid to boy stabbed in Bolton
- Published
The family of a boy who was stabbed to death have paid tribute to their "cheeky and funny boy".
Reece Tansey, 15, knocked on the door of a nearby house for help after he was attacked in Walker Avenue, Bolton, at about 04:40 BST on Tuesday.
He was taken to hospital where he later died, Greater Manchester Police said.
Two boys, aged 14 and 15, have been charged with his murder and are due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Monday.
In a statement, Reece's family said he "loved nothing more than spending time with his family and friends".
"He was at an age where he was starting to find his way in life, and become his own person, but he always needed his mum and adored her and the rest of his family," they said.
They said he "deserves to be remembered as the boy loved by his family, not as the boy cruelly allegedly stabbed and left to die in the street".
"He deserves to be remembered as the boy who loved motorbikes, who was full of life and had a passion for living, not as yet another statistic in the rise of knife crime."
