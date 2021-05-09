M66 crash: Woman dies after car hits tree near motorway
- Published
A woman has died after the car she was travelling in hit a tree near a motorway, police have said.
The crash happened on the M66 in Bury before 13:15 BST on Saturday.
The 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, said Greater Manchester Police.
A 31-year-old man, who was also in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital. Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.