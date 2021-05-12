Steven McMyler: Four convicted over Rolex watch killing
Four people have been convicted of the manslaughter of a man who was kicked to death for his £11,000 gold Rolex watch.
Father-of-two Steven McMyler, 34, was attacked in the grounds of Wigan Parish Church on 6 August after drinking in a nearby pub with Lewis Peake.
Manchester Crown Court heard how Peake, 29, convinced Michael Wilson, 20, and two teenagers, aged 14 and 17, to rob Mr McMyler, which led to his death.
Mark Ford QC, prosecuting, described them as "opportunistic predators".
Peake first tried to persuade two youths outside The Raven pub to help him rob Mr McMyler and was said to have promised them £100, the court heard.
He was rejected but when Jordan Short, Michael Wilson and the two teenagers entered the churchyard after arriving from Liverpool, Peake tried again, the court was told.
Prosecuting, Mr Ford said the defendants did not intend to kill Mr McMyler but "certainly did not hesitate to use violence as a group".
Mr McMyler later died in hospital.
When arrested, Peake denied he was involved with the robbery and claimed he was a victim after the Liverpool group took £200 from him after the youngest defendant, then aged 13, hit him over the head with a bottle.
Barristers for the teenage defendants told the jury their clients were "in the wrong place at the wrong time" and played no part in the robbery.
The trial heard Mr McMyler had opted for a "clean break" by travelling to Thailand, but decided against it when he realised he needed to self-isolate for a fortnight because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He returned from London to his home on the afternoon of 6 August and still had his suitcase with him.
Peake later returned to the scene as Mr McMyler lay unconscious "with his face purple" and made off with his phone and suitcase.
The watch has never been recovered.
Jurors convicted Peake, Wilson and their teenage co-defendants of manslaughter after finding they had deliberately helped or encouraged the attack. Mr Short will face trial at a later date.
All four were also found guilty of conspiracy to rob.
Peake, of James Street, Bolton, Wilson, of Northfield Close, Kirkby, and the two youths, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, will be sentenced on 11 June.
