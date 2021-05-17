Covid: Thousands vaccinated in Indian variant-hit Bolton
- Published
More than 6,200 people were vaccinated in Bolton at the weekend amid concerns over the Indian Covid-19 variant.
The town has seen a sharp spike in infections since mid-April and the B.1.617.2 variant now makes up the majority of new cases.
Prior to the push, about 10,000 people in the highest priority groups were yet to be vaccinated.
Dr Helen Wall, who is leading the town's vaccine rollout, said it had been "emotional" to see.
She said many who had been eligible for some time came for a jab over the last two days and she now hoped the programme had "made a big dent" in the list of outstanding eligible residents.
The efforts to get everyone eligible vaccinated saw long queues form at vaccination hubs.
BBC presenter and comedian Paddy McGuinness shared a video of the queues in his "strong" hometown on social media.
My mate just sent me this vid of the queues in Bolton for a vaccination. I flew the nest almost 6 years ago but all my friends and family are still there, along with my heart and soul. It’s a strong town and I’ve no doubt they’ll get on top of this. C’mon Bolton! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qEwRg7A426— Paddy McGuinness 💙 (@PaddyMcGuinness) May 16, 2021
As a result of the rise in cases involving the B.1.617.2 variant - which was first found in India - Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday that a local lockdown in the town had not been ruled out.
He added that the "vast majority" of locals who had been hospitalised in recent days had not taken up the offer of a vaccine.
'Quite worrying'
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Dr Wall said the vaccination hubs were "seeing people coming forward that clearly had the option to have the jab for some time - older people, disabled people - and they've chosen to come forward now".
"I think in part that's because we brought this into the community as a trusted place, but also the things that are going on in Bolton are quite worrying for people," she said.
"I think that's given some push to people coming forward now for the vaccine."
Speaking earlier, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng urged those eligible for a vaccine in Bolton to take up the offer to guard against the Indian variant.
"We're not exactly where we want to be among certain communities, but I think the take-up has been much greater in the last few months," he said.
He added that "more and more people are convinced that this is the way to keep themselves and their families safe".
