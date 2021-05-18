Covid: New Bolton vaccine centre opens as variant concern goes on
A new vaccine centre has opened in Bolton amid continuing concern over the spread of the Indian variant.
The variant, thought to be more transmissible, now makes up the majority of new cases in the town.
Ministers are stepping up calls for people to book vaccinations as soon as they are offered appointments.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said most people currently in hospital with Covid in Bolton were eligible for a jab but had not had one.
The new vaccine centre at Quebec Hall will be open seven days a week from 07:00 to 19:00 BST for those working, living or studying in the BL3 and BL4 postcode areas.
It will also be open to those aged 36 and over or aged 16 and over and in a high-risk category.
The latest easing of lockdown restrictions went ahead as planned on Monday across most of England, Scotland and Wales despite concerns about the variant.
It meant pubs and restaurants were able to welcome customers inside while people were able to socialise indoors and to hug family and friends outside their own households.
However, ministers have warned the final lifting of lockdown restrictions in England, set for 21 June , may have to be delayed if the new variant continues to spread.
