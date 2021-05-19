Legal row over seriously ill girl's UK to Israel move
A High Court judge has been asked to allow a seriously ill Jewish toddler at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute to move from England to Israel.
Mr Justice Alistair MacDonald is considering two-year-old Alta Fixsler's future in a private virtual hearing at the High Court's Family Division.
Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust is caring for her and specialists believe her treatment should end.
Her parents disagree and want to take her to a hospital in Jerusalem.
Bosses at the trust, who have responsibility for the brain-damaged girl's care, have asked the courts to decide what moves are in Alta's best interests.
'Best possible chance'
The judge based in London has told lawyers he will have to take current hostilities in Israel and Gaza into account when reaching a decision.
Mathieu Culverhouse, a lawyer representing Alta's parents, said outside court the couple's Jewish faith meant they could not agree to steps which would lead to their daughter's death.
"Alta's family are devastated at the prospect of her life-sustaining treatment being withdrawn," he said.
"All they want is for her to be given the best possible chance of life.
"The court now has to consider whether the hospital trust is legally able to change Alta's treatment to palliative care, while preventing Alta's parents from relocating with her to Israel where they intend to live permanently.
"The family strongly believe that travelling with them to Israel and for treatment decisions to be taken there is in Alta's best interests."
The hearing continues.