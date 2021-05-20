Girl at centre of life support legal row 'won't get better'
- Published
A brain-damaged Jewish toddler at the centre of a life-support treatment row will never get better, specialists have told a High Court judge.
Doctors said a severe brain injury at birth meant two-year-old Alta Fixsler could not breathe, eat or drink without sophisticated medical treatment.
Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust is caring for her and medics believe her treatment should end.
Her parents disagree and want to take her to a hospital in Jerusalem.
Evidence shows Alta is unable to experience pleasure but experiences pain and distress, specialists told Mr Justice Alistair MacDonald in a private virtual hearing in the Family Division of the High Court.
"Alta is unable to breathe, eat or drink without sophisticated medical treatment: she is mechanically ventilated via tracheostomy and is fed by naso-gastric tube," barrister Helen Mulholland, representing the hospital trust, told Mr Justice MacDonald.
"There is no prospect of her ever getting better."
Bosses at the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, who have responsibility for her care, have asked the judge to decide what moves are in Alta's best interests.
He has told lawyers he will have to take the current hostilities in Israel and Gaza into account when reaching a decision about what was in Alta's best interests.
The hearing is due to end on Friday.