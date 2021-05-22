Manchester Arena attack: Events mark fourth anniversary
- Published
Commemorations to mark the fourth anniversary of the Manchester Arena attack are being held in the city.
Twenty-two people were killed in a suicide bombing following an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.
Services are being held at Manchester Cathedral, where bells will be tolled at 22:31 BST to mark the moment of the attack.
Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham thanked local people for "confronting adversity with great humanity".
The victims, among them six children, were killed by Manchester-born Salman Abedi, 22, who detonated his rucksack bomb as concertgoers were leaving the venue.
Hundreds of people were injured.
Today we remember the beautiful souls we lost.— Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) May 22, 2021
We think about their families and everyone whose lives changed.
And we thank the Greater Manchester public for confronting adversity with great humanity. pic.twitter.com/uLk4ZE96Zk
Sir Richard Leese, leader of Manchester City Council, said the city would "never forget the terrible events of 22 May 2017, nor the moving way the city came together to express solidarity with all those affected by the attack and a determination not to give in to hatred".
Survivors' tales of healing and hope
Millie Tomlinson, who was 17 at the time of the blast, is now a university student who is "determined about getting good grades and being able to do what I want to do".
She said she was "a different me" after the bomb and added: "I think the different me is a better version because now I've got such a resilience."
Concert steward Usman Ahmed, who helped those who were hurt, said he had been "really inspired" by Martin Hibbert - one of the injured survivors closest to the blast.
Mr Hibbert has set up a network to help people struggling with what they saw on the night.
"After meeting him, I thought there is light at the end of the tunnel," Mr Ahmed said.
Due to coronavirus rules, commemorations have been restricted this year, and the leaving of flowers or other tributes has been "politely discouraged" by the city council.
Manchester Cathedral will be open for prayer and the lighting of candles.
The bells of St Ann's Church, where flowers were left after the attack, will also be tolled on Saturday night.
Work has started on the Glade of Light memorial, between the cathedral and the arena, which will become the focus of future commemorations following its completion later this year.
The bomber's brother, Hashem Abedi, was jailed in 2020 for a minimum of 55 years over his role.
A public inquiry into the background of the attack is being held in Manchester.
