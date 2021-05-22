Thousands attend pro-Palestinian rally in Manchester
Thousands of protesters have attended a pro-Palestinian rally in Manchester.
About 250 people have been killed since fighting began between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza on 10 May.
Thousands are returning home in the region after a ceasefire on Friday.
Demonstrators waved flags as they marched through Manchester city centre, calling on the British government to "stop arming Israel".
One protester told the crowd: "Maybe there's a sense of relief, but we don't feel like that.
"There can be no peace without justice for the Palestinian people."
Thousands of people protesting for Palestine have gathered in #piccadillygardens @BBCRadioManc @BBCNWT pic.twitter.com/zbB4JjnugE— Anna Jameson (@anna_jameson_) May 22, 2021
Organisers held a minute's silence for the conflict's victims and also asked protesters to remember the 22 victims of the Manchester Arena attack, which took place exactly four years ago.
Rallies have been held in other British cities, including Cardiff and London, where organisers estimated that more than 180,000 people attended.
