Oldham death: Man stabbed in 'targeted confrontation'
- Published
A man has died after being stabbed in what police described as a "targeted confrontation".
Officers were called to a report of a disturbance involving a group of men at a property in Fifth Avenue, Oldham, at 17:05 BST on Wednesday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and a "bladed weapon" was recovered close by.
Greater Manchester Police confirmed a murder investigation was under way but no arrests had been made.
Det Ch Insp Andy Butterworth said: "A shocking incident has occurred and a man has lost his life in what appears to have been a targeted confrontation which resulted in the victim suffering fatal stab wounds."
He urged anyone with information "to support us in our endeavour to identify those involved and hold them responsible for their lethal actions".