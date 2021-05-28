Oldham death: Man stabbed to death was 'caring and loving'
- Published
A man who was stabbed to death by a group of men was "a caring and loving person" who was "thrilled" he was to become a father, his partner has said.
Charlie Elms, 25, died in a disturbance at a property in Fifth Avenue, Oldham, at about 17:05 BST on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The force said a man, aged 38, who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.
Mr Elms' girlfriend said he would be "missed by absolutely everyone".
A GMP spokesman said about five men armed with knives and machetes had arrived on Fifth Avenue in a blue Vauxhall Corsa and had caused damage to a property.
He said that as they fled the scene, Mr Elms was fatally stabbed in a "targeted attack".
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Paying tribute, his girlfriend, who has not been named, said Mr Elms was "a caring and loving person [and] the life and soul of the party; he was always the loudest and happiest person in the room".
"Charlie was thrilled to become a dad for the first time to his unborn son, Archie Charlie Elms," she added.
"He will be missed by absolutely everyone who knew him, but I am so grateful that his memory and the memories that we shared together will live on through our son."
The GMP spokesman said a 35-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, had also been released under investigation.