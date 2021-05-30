M60 fatal crash: Arrest over suspected car theft
A man has been arrested for stealing a car believed to have been involved in a crash that killed two drivers.
They died after a stolen BMW, which was being chased by police, drove the wrong way on the M60 near Manchester on Thursday night.
It later crashed with a Vauxhall, the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
The 18-year-old BMW driver and the 77-year-old driver of the Vauxhall were pronounced dead at the scene.
Greater Manchester Police said they were called on Thursday afternoon to a report of a burglary at a business premises in Priest Street, Stockport.
The victim had been unable to find their bag and later realised that their BMW had also been taken, police said.
A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and remains in custody for questioning.
A spokesman for the Independent Office for Police Conduct said a black BMW was spotted by GMP officers on Altrincham Road in Baguley at about 22:15 BST on Thursday.
He said that, after the car failed to stop, the officers pursued it on to the M60.
The BMW left the motorway at junction 27, but immediately turned back on to "the wrong side of the carriageway in the direction of oncoming traffic" and crashed into the Vauxhall, he said.
The IOPC is investigating the crash.