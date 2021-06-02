Gorton crash: Man arrested after cyclist, 56, killed
A cyclist has died after being hit by a car in the early hours of the morning.
The crash between a bicycle and a black Saab happened in Hyde Road in Gorton, Manchester, at about 01:45 BST.
The 56-year-old male cyclist, who has not yet been named, was taken to hospital but later died.
A 66-year-old man, who was driving the car, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody, police said.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police added: "This is a tragic incident in which a man has very sadly lost his life and our thoughts are with his family during this extremely difficult time."
The force has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
