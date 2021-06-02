Greater Manchester Police officer jailed for selling intelligence
- Published
A police officer who passed on intelligence to a friend linked to organised crime gangs has been jailed.
Mohammed Malik, 37, sold sensitive data while working as an officer for Greater Manchester Police.
Liverpool Crown Court heard how he accessed and disclosed data for Mohammed Anis, who provided cars to criminals to avoid police detection.
Malik was jailed for 28 months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office.
The court heard that Malik, whose two brothers are also serving police officers, had obtained his "dream job" with the force in March 2009.
He became a role model, giving encouragement and support to others interested in following the same path.
But between February 2017 and January 2018, Malik passed on intelligence from the police force's computer systems to Anis, 35, in exchange for money.
The two men had become friends after Anis lost several members of his family, including his young child, in a crash in Saudi Arabia while on a pilgrimage, the court heard.
Malik, of Newbold Hall Drive, Rochdale, had heard about the deaths through the local community and went round to pay his respects.
Judge Andrew Menary, QC, said Malik's offending represented "a terrible fall from grace".
He added: "It allowed criminals or those supporting criminal activity to be forewarned of police interest in them and their illegal activities or simply to know what the police knew about them and their activities."
Liverpool Crown Court heard that Malik's mental health had been affected by his involvement in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena bombing.
But the judge pointed out that his unhealthy relationship with his Anis had begun before the attack.
Anis, 35, of Randale Drive, Bury, was also jailed for three years and 10 months after he was convicted of the same offences after a trial.
He also admitted a separate offence of possessing cannabis with intent to supply after almost a kilo of the drug was found in the boot of his car.