Marble Beers: Director resigns over bullying and harassment claims
A brewery's managing director has resigned over "historic" allegations of bullying and sexual harassment within the company.
Jan Rogers has stepped down from Manchester's Marble Beers following allegations made on social media.
In a statement, she said she wanted to offer a "wholehearted" apology to staff "who suffered unduly".
A spokesman for the brewery said it would "investigate thoroughly the past culture within the company".
Marble Beers runs two pubs in Greater Manchester - the Marble Arch in Manchester and Marble Tap Room in Salford - and sells its range in shops and pubs across the country.
'Negative working culture'
The business has faced criticism in recent days over its treatment of staff in posts shared by a beer blogger on social media from a number of people who asked to remain anonymous.
One post said the brewery was "the most toxic company I have ever worked for, and it's really well known in Manchester for being horrible to the point that it's a joke".
"The attitude to the staff working in the bars is disgusting," the post continued.
It said the firm "make out like they are progressive and support women [but] as a woman... I can categorically say they do not".
Another post said the "number of horror stories from my short time at the Marble are ridiculous," adding: "I know at least six other who can testify to the same."
In her statement, Ms Rogers said as director of the company, it was her "ultimate responsibility to ensure good practice".
"While I may not have been directly involved in what appears to be a negative working culture, it happened on my watch and therefore the buck stops with me," she said.
She added that people should remember that "there is a team of people who work here who have nothing to do with the historical allegations that have been made and they do not deserve to be abused online or in person".
A spokesman said the company was saddened by Ms Rogers' plans to step down and thanked her for "being the pioneer she has been for women in the industry".
He said a new leadership team would be put in place, whose "first priority" would be to "ensure no member of staff or our community is currently suffering due to their work".
He added the team would also "investigate thoroughly the past culture within the company and... learn lessons on how we need to improve the support we provide to our staff and our wider community".