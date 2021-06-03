Gorton crash: Cyclist who died was adored, family says
- Published
A cyclist who died after being hit by a car was "a big part of his local community" and would be a "big loss to everyone", his partner said.
Charlie Lewis, 56, was hit by a black Saab on Hyde Road, Gorton, Manchester, at about 01:45 BST on Wednesday.
His partner Alison said he was an adored dad and his family was "totally devastated" and "forever changed".
A man, 66, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been released under investigation.
Mr Lewis' partner said his two daughters and stepson were "lost at the news they will never see him again" and his two sisters were devastated.
She added: "Our world fell apart the moment we were told Charlie died. It still doesn't seem real.
"He was the love of my life for 21 years and I never knew what love was until I met him. My life, as well as my family's is going to be forever changed and empty without him."