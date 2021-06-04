BBC News

Hollingworth Lake rape: Boy, 14, held after girl attacked at reservoir

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe girl was attacked near the lake on Wednesday afternoon

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a girl was raped at a reservoir.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the attack happened at Hollingworth Lake, Rochdale, at about 18:40 BST on Wednesday.

The boy, who was held on suspicion of rape, has since been released under investigation.

Appealing for anyone with information to get in touch, Det Insp Sam Taylor said the attack had been "distressing for the girl".

"Our thoughts are with her while she receives the specialist care and support needed," he said.

He added that the force was not looking for anyone else in connection with the rape.

