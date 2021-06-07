Gay Wharton: Men jailed for killing former mayoress in crash
Two men have been jailed over the death of a former mayoress who was knocked down while crossing a road.
Assad Hussain had been spotted driving at high-speeds in an apparent race with Wasim Iqbal before hitting Gay Wharton on 13 November in Bolton.
Ms Wharton, 57, died at the scene on Chorley New Road.
Hussain and Iqbal, both 23, were jailed for seven years and four months and four years and eight months at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.
Both pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.
Greater Manchester Police said at about 12:00 BST, Hussain and Iqbal had been seen on CCTV driving at high speeds in separate vehicles.
The men appeared to be racing each other when Ms Wharton, former mayoress of the town, started to cross the road using a pedestrian crossing, police said.
The traffic lights had turned red and traffic had stopped.
Iqbal proceeded to stop but Hussain could be seen on CCTV overtaking the stationary vehicles and driving through the red light before hitting Ms Wharton.
Sgt Andrew Page said: "This was an extremely tragic incident which could have been avoided if it wasn't for the defendants' blatant disregard for the safety of other road users and pedestrians.
"Their behaviour was reckless and dangerous and led to Gay very sadly losing her life.
"They showed no remorse in the immediate aftermath of the collision and both fled the scene."
Hussain, of Maplewood Gardens, and Wasim Iqbal, of Chorley New Road, who also admitted driving without insurance, were also disqualified for 10 years and eight months and seven years and four months respectively.
