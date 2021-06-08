Ambulance crash: Drink-drive arrest after Dukinfield collision
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a collision involving a car and an ambulance.
The crash happened on King Street in Dukinfield at about 01:00 BST, Greater Manchester Police said.
A spokesman for the force said: "At least one woman and three men made off from the car on foot following the incident.
"A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and driving under the influence."
North West Ambulance Service said it was looking into the circumstances of the crash.
