North West to get extra help to fight Covid
People living in Greater Manchester and parts of Lancashire have been advised to minimise travel in and out of the area and avoid meeting indoors.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs that a "strengthened package of support" will also be provided to tackle a rise in the Delta variant.
Surge testing will now be rolled out across these areas.
Greater Manchester and Lancashire have been identified as areas where the Delta variant is spreading the fastest.