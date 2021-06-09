Manchester Victoria: Engineers hurt in underground fire
- Published
An underground fire near one of Manchester's main railway stations has left two engineers needing hospital treatment.
A "fire in a pit" on Balloon Street, near Manchester Victoria, was reported at about 09:15 BST, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said.
Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) said the fire was caused by a build-up of gas in an underground chamber.
Trams running through the station were suspended but resumed at about 13:00.
North West Ambulance Service said the two people who were hurt had minor injuries.
Greater Manchester Police said the fire had caused an electrical fault, which disrupted the nearby tramlines.
Trams running through the station were suspended, causing delays and changes to services across the city region's Metrolink network, but later resumed.
A GMFRS spokesman said two engines "quickly attended the scene [and] an emergency isolation of overhead line equipment was carried out".
He said firefighters used breathing apparatus and extinguishers to tackle the fire, as well as carrying out safety checks of the surrounding area.