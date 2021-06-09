Ruby Cropper: Man charged over Bury road death of girl, 11
A man has been charged over the death of a girl who was hit by a car while crossing the road with a friend.
Ruby Cropper, 11, died two days after being hit by a Suzuki Alto on New Road in Bury on 10 August 2020.
Andrew Cairns, 35, of Littleborough, is due to appear before Manchester magistrates on 24 June charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Ruby's family said she had been "such a kind, caring person" and their lives "would never be the same again".
