Alex Dragomir: Marcus Rashford pays tribute to 'superstar' football fan
- Published
Football star Marcus Rashford has led tributes to a Manchester United super fan who has died aged 17.
Alex Dragomir, vlogged reaction to football matches on his YouTube channel and later used his platform to talk about his time in hospital after suffering heart failure.
He died following a "very hard" seven-hour operation that he was "too weak to survive", his sister said.
Rashford tweeted the "absolute superstar" had "fought until the end".
My guy. I hope this book brought you at least a little enjoyment at the end. What an absolute superstar, fought until the very end. I was always thankful of your support 💔 @KipstaUnited https://t.co/YnSUwJ9KoE— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) June 11, 2021
Hours before his family announced his death, Alex tweeted: "Going in for a life-saving procedure if it don't work then it's been a great time people, thank you for all you've done for me."
Posting on his Twitter account, KipstaUnited, Alex Dragomir's sister said all the messages of support had "kept his head up".
She wrote: "As you all might already know my brother passed away today.
"He had a very hard operation which lasted seven hours but his heart couldn't take it anymore, he was too weak to survive. Heaven gained another angel, he was my rock my everything. RIP Alex.
She added: "Thank you so much to those who supported Alex through his hospital journey- you have all been so amazing! You all kept him going, gave him the energy to carry on!"
Among those to offer condolences was England star Rashford.
A week before he died, Alex shared a picture of himself in hospital reading Rashford's book.
Rashford said: "My guy. I hope this book brought you at least a little enjoyment at the end. What an absolute superstar, fought until the very end.
"I was always thankful of your support," he said.
