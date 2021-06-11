Steven McMyler: Four jailed for Rolex watch killing
Two men and two teenagers have been jailed for the manslaughter of a father-of-two who was kicked to death for his £11,000 gold Rolex watch.
CCTV footage captured the attack on Steven McMyler, 34, within the gardens of Wigan Parish Church on 6 August.
Lewis Peake 29, Michael Wilson, 20, and two boys aged 14 and 17, deliberately helped or encouraged the attack, a jury at Manchester Crown Court found.
All four were also found guilty of conspiracy to rob.
Peake, of James Street in Little Lever, Bolton, was jailed for 13 years; Wilson, of Northfield Close in Kirkby, received a nine-year sentence; and the 14-year-old and 17-year-old, from Liverpool, will be detained for six years and eight years.
A fifth defendant will go on trial later this year over Mr McMyler's death.
Sentencing, Mr Justice Turner told the defendants: "I have heard about the impact which Mr McMyler's death has had upon his mother, his two young daughters and their mothers.
"His loss has had a deep impact and no sentence of this court will come close to atoning for his death."
On the day of his death Mr McMyler had been in a pub when Peake learned he was wearing the 18-carat Submariner watch.
Peake first tried to persuade two boys, aged 12 and 13, outside to help him rob Mr McMyler and offered them £100 each, the court heard.
Prosecutors said when the offer was rejected he persisted with his "cowardly" plan as, by chance, a group from Liverpool entered the churchyard after arriving by train from the city.
The court heard the defendants were "opportunistic predators" who saw an opportunity to take advantage of Mr McMyler, who was alone and worse the wear for drink as he was kicked in the head.
Peake later returned to the scene of the attack and took Mr McMyler's phone and suitcase as he lay dying.
The watch has never been recovered.
