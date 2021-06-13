Beverley Scott death: Woman arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of another woman.
Police said the body of Beverley Scott, 58, was found by emergency crews in Holker Close, Longsight, Manchester, at about 14:00 BST on Friday.
A 36-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Greater Manchester Police is appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Wilkinson said: "Our thoughts remain with Beverley's family who are understandably extremely distressed at this difficult time, and they're receiving support from our specialist officers."