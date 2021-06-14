Beverley Scott death: Woman charged with murder
A 35-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a house.
Beverley Scott, 58, was found by emergency crews in Holker Close, Longsight, Manchester, at about 14:00 BST on Friday, police said
Cassandra Scott, of Holker Close, has been charged with the 58-year-old's murder.
She has been remanded in custody to appear before Manchester Magistrates' Court later.
Greater Manchester Police is appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
