Manchester 1996 bombing: 'New, albeit limited' leads investigated
- Published
A review of evidence collected after the Manchester bomb has produced "new, albeit limited, investigative opportunities", police have said on the 25th anniversary of the attack.
No-one has ever been charged over the Provisional IRA attack on 15 June 1996, which left hundreds injured.
Det Ch Supt Dominic Scally said police "remain absolutely committed" to bringing those responsible to justice.
City councillor Pat Karney said the bombers should "say sorry".
The attack, which saw a device detonated in a lorry parked on Corporation Street outside the Manchester Arndale shopping centre, was the UK mainland's biggest bomb since World War Two.
Mr Karney was in nearby Market Street when the explosion happened.
He said the bombers "should apologise to the people they injured and the trauma they caused this city".
"As an Irish person, I am ashamed of what they did and even on their death bed, they should say sorry to Manchester."
He added that he did not believe anyone would be charged "after all this time".
Det Ch Supt Scally, the head of Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said the explosion "caused massive devastation to the city of Manchester [and] injured over 250 people with many more left traumatised".
"The bomb... was so large, the city centre architecture physically changed forever," he said.
"Since the 20th anniversary [of the attack], we have further reviewed the available evidence and looked at any new forensic lines of enquiry.
"This has provided some new, albeit limited, investigative opportunities.
"I want to be clear that if there is sufficient evidence found in this or any other review, this will be provided to the Crown Prosecution Service to determine if charges are appropriate."
He added that "despite the passage of time, I know the anniversary will bring back painful memories for all those affected by the devastating events of that day, and our thoughts remain with you at this time".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk