Pickmere Lake death: Swimmer's body recovered from water
- Published
A 38-year-old man has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a lake.
Emergency services were called to Pickmere Lake in Knutsford, Cheshire, after reports of a man struggling in the water at about 17:45 BST on Wednesday.
Search teams recovered the body of the man, who is believed to be from Widnes, about three hours later.
Cheshire Police said a file was being prepared for the coroner.
A force spokesman added there were no suspicious circumstances.
