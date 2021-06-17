BBC News

Pickmere Lake death: Swimmer's body recovered from water

Published
image copyrightJohn H Darch / GEOGRAPH
image captionPickmere Lake in Cheshire is a popular spot for swimmers

A 38-year-old man has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a lake.

Emergency services were called to Pickmere Lake in Knutsford, Cheshire, after reports of a man struggling in the water at about 17:45 BST on Wednesday.

Search teams recovered the body of the man, who is believed to be from Widnes, about three hours later.

Cheshire Police said a file was being prepared for the coroner.

A force spokesman added there were no suspicious circumstances.

