Oldham paedophile set up coffee shop to lure teenage boys
- Published
A paedophile who set up a coffee shop to groom two young boys who were "desperate for Saturday work" has been jailed.
Callum Townsend advertised the roles in Oldham, Greater Manchester, on social media and asked the two 15-year-olds for explicit photographs, police said.
Det Con Martin Wildman described him as a "pernicious predator".
The 29-year-old admitted four child sex offences and was sentenced to three years at Bolton Crown Court.
Townsend's offending began in October 2018 when he announced he was opening a small business in Oldham town centre, the court heard.
In the process of recruiting, he spoke separately to the victims online over the course of the next two weeks.
He gradually became more intrusive, asking one of them to show him a picture of their underwear, Greater Manchester Police said.
Townsend requested the same of the second victim before apologising the next day and saying he was drunk. But he messaged a further time, asking for a photo of the boy's genitals.
Police were informed of Townsend's actions and he was arrested.
Detectives seized his mobile phone and charged him with two counts of sexual communication with a child and two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
Det Con Martin Wildman said: "Callum Townsend was a pernicious predator who manipulated these two boys' desperation for some Saturday work by enticing them to believe they had a chance of getting a job.
"The victims were left to feel embarrassed by their conversations when it is Townsend himself who should feel utterly ashamed of his actions."
