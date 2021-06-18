Stretford Taser arrest: Police acted 'in line with guidelines'
Police officers who Tasered a suspected drink driver in front of his young son acted in line with guidelines, the police watchdog has concluded.
Desmond Mombeyarara, 34, was arrested at a petrol station in Stretford, Greater Manchester, in May 2020.
Footage of him being Tasered sparked protests on social media, including from anti-racism campaigners.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct has recommended improvements to policies and training in using Tasers.
The watchdog did not elaborate, but said a full report would be published in due course.
It also concluded Mr Mombeyarara's ethnicity had no bearing on the officers' use of force.
The IOPC said police officers suspected the driver was intoxicated and he did not comply when they attempted to breathalyse him.
'Areas of learning'
It said the incident had escalated when police attempted to arrest Mr Mombeyarara, which resulted in a Taser being discharged seven times.
The IOPC said it examined evidence including statements from the officers involved and an eyewitness, footage from police body-worn cameras and CCTV as well as social media.
It found officers did not act in a way which justified disciplinary proceedings or that they had committed a criminal offence.
"This was a very distressing situation that was filmed and shared widely online," IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe said.
"The officers told us they honestly believed they faced the threat of violence and acted accordingly.
"While we found no evidence their actions were not in line with force and national policies, we believe work is needed to update and improve those policies so there is greater clarity about when Tasers should be used."
Greater Manchester Police is yet to comment.