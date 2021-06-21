Covid: Salford woman cancels Scotland honeymoon over travel ban
By Catherine Murray
BBC Radio Manchester
- Published
A bride-to-be who has cancelled her honeymoon due to the travel ban between Scotland and Manchester and Salford said she was "disappointed and upset".
The Scottish government said the non-essential travel ban was a public health measure, based on Covid levels.
Rachel Godiff, from Salford, had already rearranged her honeymoon from Greece to Edinburgh due to travel restrictions.
The 30-year-old said the last-minute ban "seems unfair".
"We were really excited about it and suddenly we are not able to go," she added.
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has accused the Scottish government of "hypocrisy" over the move.
He said the "out of the blue" ban, which was announced on Friday, was "completely disproportionate".
Miss Godiff, who has been engaged for five years, told BBC Radio Manchester her and her fiancé had no other option but to cancel the trip.
"We were supposed to go abroad," she said.
"As it is we are getting married in Salford on Saturday and we have nowhere to go.
"It's just one thing after another. It feels like nothing is going to plan.
"Everything we want to do is being changed. We were really excited about it and then suddenly find out we are not able to go."
Miss Godiff said it "seems unfair" particularly when she has had two Covid vaccinations and her partner has had his first dose.
She said she was hoping to get a refund on the £400 they have paid for their accommodation.
Miss Godiff said she had yet to break the news to the couple's three-year-old daughter who has not stopped talking about going to Scotland and going on an open-top bus in Edinburgh.
Manchester and Salford were in the top ten areas with the highest number of Covid cases in England in the week up to 16 June.
Manchester has 347 cases per 100,000 people, while Salford has 335.
Non-essential travel was banned between Scotland and Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen on 24 May, while travel restrictions with Bedford were lifted on Friday.