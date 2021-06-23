Alex Rodda murder: Matthew Mason's jail term reduced
A murderer who killed a schoolboy after paying more than £2,000 to stop him reporting their sexual relationship has had his prison sentence reduced.
Matthew Mason, 20, admitted bludgeoning 15-year-old Alex Rodda with a wrench in Ashley, Cheshire on 12 December 2019.
The 20-year-old claimed he had lost control of his actions after being blackmailed by his teenaged victim.
Mason had been ordered to serve at least 28 years but the Court of Appeal reduced it to a minimum of 26 years.
Judge Steven Everett, who originally sentenced Mason at Chester Crown Court in January, told him he had "groomed" Alex, who was a pupil at Holmes Chapel High School.
Sitting at Mold Crown Court on Tuesday, three Appeal Court judges ruled the original sentence had been unduly long.
Lord Justice Holroyde, Mr Justice Sweeney and Mr Justice Picken therefore cut Mason's original minimum sentence by two years.
'Merciless'
On 12 December 2019, Mason picked Alex up from his home and drove him to a remote area of woodland, taking a wrench with him.
Alex was struck at least 15 times to the head in an attack described at Mason's trial as "brutal" and "merciless".
Alex's partially clothed body was discovered by refuse collectors the next morning.
After the killing, Mason went to a friend's farm to clean up and then to two pubs where he met friends.
He later returned to the woods, where the prosecution believe he dragged Alex's body to the side of the road and attempted to put him inside his car.
After failing to do this, he drove off.
However, a witness had taken a photo of Mason's Renault Clio car parked on the track and reported this to police.
