Murder investigation after body found at Eccles house
A murder investigation has begun over the death of a man whose body was found at a house.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers went to an address on Cook Street in Eccles, Salford at about 07:30 BST after a report of concern for the welfare of a man.
A force spokesman said they found the body of a 48-year-old man on arrival.
Det Ch Insp Ben Cottam said they were "following a number of lines of inquiry" to work out what happened.
Appealing for anyone with information to come forward, he added that there would be an increase in the number of officers in the local area "while the initial stages of the investigation progresses".
