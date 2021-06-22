BBC News

Murder investigation after body found at Eccles house

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionOfficers found the man's body at about 07:30 BST

A murder investigation has begun over the death of a man whose body was found at a house.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers went to an address on Cook Street in Eccles, Salford at about 07:30 BST after a report of concern for the welfare of a man.

A force spokesman said they found the body of a 48-year-old man on arrival.

Det Ch Insp Ben Cottam said they were "following a number of lines of inquiry" to work out what happened.

Appealing for anyone with information to come forward, he added that there would be an increase in the number of officers in the local area "while the initial stages of the investigation progresses".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.