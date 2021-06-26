Eccles death: Teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder
Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a man.
The body of Leigh Smith, 48, was found in a house in Cook Street in Eccles, Salford, at about 07:30 BST on Tuesday.
Two boys, both aged 17, have been arrested and are in custody.
Mr Cook's family described him as a "much-loved son, brother and father" and said they were "finding it difficult to process what has happened".
Police continue to appeal for anyone with information to contact them.
