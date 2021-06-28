Leigh Smith: Two teenagers charged with Eccles murder
Two teenagers have been charged with murdering a man found dead in his home.
The body of Leigh Smith, 48, was found in Cook Street, Eccles, Salford, on 22 June.
His family described him as a "much-loved son, brother and father" and said they were "finding it difficult to process what has happened".
Two boys, both aged 17, have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
