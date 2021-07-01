Manchester United protest: Four suspects arrested
Four men have been arrested following a protest outside Manchester United's stadium against the club's owners.
About 1,000 protesters gathered at Old Trafford and 200 outside the Lowry Hotel in Salford before United were due to play Liverpool on 2 May.
Those arrested were allegedly part of the 200-strong crowd that forced its way into the stadium and invaded the pitch.
The suspects were held after raids in Greater Manchester and Merseyside.
Three of the men, aged 24, 27 and 55, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, while the fourth, aged 23, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and a public order offence.
A 28-year-old man has previously pleaded guilty to a public order offence and received a three-year football banning order, the force said.
A 25-year-old man has been released under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and section 18 assault.
Fans had gathered outside the ground and the hotel, where the team was staying before the Premier League game, to protest against the Glazer family's ownership of the club.
Det Insp Andy Fallows said: "The level of violence, against officers and Manchester United staff, as well as the damage to the stadium, was totally unacceptable.
"We are continuing to review evidence from the day and are committed to identifying and prosecuting those involved."