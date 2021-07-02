Manchester 'cheese grater tombstone' tower block approved
Plans for a city centre "tombstone" tower block which it was claimed would deprive neighbours of "all of their natural light" have been approved.
Manchester City Council narrowly passed the proposal for the 540ft (165m) building near Oxford Road railway station despite hundreds of objections.
Planning chairman Basil Curley, who cast the deciding vote, said he thought its benefits outweighed the concerns.
Deansgate councillor William Jeavons said the building was "inappropriate".
More than 750 letters of objection were submitted against the application for the 55-storey tower, which will be built on top of a partly-demolished multi-storey car park on the corner of Great Marlborough Street and house 850 student flats.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said its height was a central issue for those objected to it.
'Total volume of investment'
Mr Jeavons told the council's planning committee the "cheese grater-esque... tombstone with dull gable ends" did not have "any regard for dominating" the nearby Macintosh Village area.
He said it would "create severe detrimental consequences... depriving many apartments of all of their natural light" and added that the "tsunami of popular support" against it "demands rejection of this inappropriate application".
Local resident Mike Halley, the chairman of Macintosh Village's management company, said the building fell short of a number of the council's own policies and questioned the demand for accommodation that would cost students "£375 per week".
Concerns were also raised about the potential impact that the influx of students would have on crime, traffic and waste collection.
The University of Manchester refused to back the plans, while Manchester Metropolitan University was in favour.
Siding with the council's planning officers and developer GMS Parking Limited, Mr Curley said "the total volume of investment and the jobs" had swayed his view.
"I am struggling, but based on what I really believe in myself... I'm going to cast my vote in favour of the development," he said.
