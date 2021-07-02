BBC News

Rochdale murder arrest after woman's body found in stream

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman whose body was found in a stream.

Joanne Baird, 42, was found in the water at Hey Brook Stream in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, on 3 June.

A 26-year-old man has been taken into custody to be questioned by police.

Det Insp David Crewe said: "Although we have made this arrest, we are still very much keeping an open mind as to the circumstances surrounding Joanne's death."

He has appealed for anyone who may have seen or spoken to Ms Baird in the days leading up to her death to come forward.

