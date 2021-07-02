Eccles death: Two more murder arrests after man found dead
Two 17-year-olds have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was found dead in his Salford home.
The body of Leigh Smith, 48, was discovered at the property on Cook Street in Eccles at about 07:30 BST on 22 June.
The teenage boys have been taken into custody to be questioned by police.
Two other 17-year-olds have previously been charged with Mr Smith's murder and appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 29 June.
Mr Smith's family described him as a "much-loved son, brother and father" and said they were "finding it difficult to process what has happened".
